Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer were spotted leaving the same place separately on Thursday.

Speculation from the Daily Mail says the former couple had dinner at the Sunset Tower hotel in Los Angeles.

Aniston and Mayer were seen leaving the hotel “moments” apart.

Although they were in the same place, there is no absolute confirmation that they were there together. The two dated from 2008 through 2009.

Have you kept an ex really close in your life?