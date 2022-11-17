Jenna Ortega describes her character on the new Netflix show ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega wore a very unique look at the recent red carpet for her upcoming show, “Wednesday.” She was seen in full black Versace with a black veil over her face to represent the darkness of her character. The show centers around the character ‘Wednesday’ from the hit show, “The Addams Family.” However, Jenna explains that it is a different world than the other shows and depictions of the Addams Family, so they made some changes to her character. The show is set to release on Netflix on November 23!