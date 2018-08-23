Jenn Takes Ben To Rehab. Sounds Like A Reality Show, But It’s Not.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

JENNIFER GARNER went to BEN AFFLECK’s house and convinced him to go to rehab . . . then drove him to a live-in facility herself.  She decided to check in on him after seeing a picture of a guy delivering booze to his house this week.

Get the full scoop from “People”.

