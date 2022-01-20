Jeannie Mai reveals the name of her baby with husband Jeezy

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jeannie Mai revealed the name of her first baby with husband Jeezy on Thursday

In a video posted on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, The Real co-host announced that the baby’s name is Monaco.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” Jeannie explained. “What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

She recalled a trip to the European city-state of Monaco that she and Jeezy took where they talked about their goals for the future.

Then Mai pointed to a wall where Monaco’s name was printed and said that the nursery is themed after the moniker.

“That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” she added.

On Thursday’s episode of The Real, the co-hosts also revealed the name, clarifying that the sex of the baby will be announced at a later date.

“Today is an extra exciting day because, guess what…we have a Baby J update,” Adrienne Bailon said. Then she pulled out an envelope and announced the name, reading, “Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.

