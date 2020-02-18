JBird’s Top 5 Frozen Pizzas

5. FRESCHETTA KITCHEN FRESH PIZZA (BRICK OVEN CRUST 5 CHEESE)

This pizza has a ton of flavor and it’s perfect to serve at a party where a lot of people will be there! You can serve these square bites to your friends and they will love you forever! I haven’t always been a Freschetta fan! However, after eating one of their pizzas back in 2015, a Pizza Beast awoke in me that I wasn’t expecting! I discovered that this Pizza Beast needed more Freschetta Pizza! I would recommend an RC Cola as the perfect pairing with this flavorful pizza! The price point for this pie is $4.00 at most grocery stores!

4. SCREAMIN’ SICILIAN PIZZA CO. (BESSIE’S REVENGE)

This is one of the newer frozen pizzas I’ve gotten involved with and I gotta tell ya, it was love at first bite! Possibly the best frozen pizza dough when it comes to frozen pizza! It’s one of the very few frozen pizzas that remind me of restaurant pizza! It comes with a ton of cheese, so all you cheese lovers, prepare to enter “Mozzarella Heaven”! It’s more of a pricier pizza. Prepare to pay at least $6 for this masterpiece. It’s worth every penny.

3. STOUFFER’S FRENCH BREAD PIZZA (TWO PACK)

This is such a staple for any frozen pizza lover! They come in a two pack and are very affordable. You can get them at most store for $2.48. I was always a fan of undercooking this pizza. It makes the texture better for the chewing experience. Also, the tangy sauce will knock you on your ass in a good way. Help yourself my friend, help yourself to Stouffer’s Pizza (that’s the words to their jingle). You can purchase these tasty S.O.B. ‘s for under $3.00. I highly recommend pairing this pizza with a grape or orange soda.

2. RED BARRON DEEP DISH (SINGLES)

Holy Crud…this is good Bud! I love me some Red Barron Deep Dish Pizza. This arguably has some of the best cheese in the frozen pizza game! They come in a pack of two and are circular in shape! It’s perfect for a night shared with a lover! Enjoy a night of vigorous dry humping while topping it off with a Red Barron Pizza! If you’re looking to get sexy when you’re hungry, Red Barron is the pizza to get naughty with! The price is $3.35 for two singles.

1. TOTINO’S PIZZA (ANY TOPPINGS)

I know I’m gonna get a ton of crap for naming this pizza number one but sorry…not sorry! This is Old Faithful! This pizza is the best kind of frozen pizza to eat during the beginning of a break up! It’s the most affordable pizza on the market and the taste still holds up, even after all these years! Totino’s has a reputation of being the “Skank” of the frozen pizza world but I don’t see it that way. I look at Totino’s as the person/pizza who is really rough around the edges but will also help you bury a dead body with zero questions asked! I guess what I’m saying is that Totino’s may not be the fanciest Pizza on the market but it will always be there for ya, tasting great and it won’t your bottom line! Totinos, you are my ride or die frozen pizza for life and I love you! Thank you old friend! Price is $1.24 for this wonderful pie!