JBird’s Top 5 Favorite Snacks Currently

Hey KVJ Nation!!! JBird here!

It’s National Snack Day so I thought I’d give you my personal Top 5 Favorite Snacks! (Currently and subject to change)

There’s a lot of peanut butter on this list! I didn’t do full on meals like pizza and subs. I just went with something you’d maybe snack on. However, there’s a few choices below that will be sure to cause snack controversy throughout KVJ Nation!

5. Peanut Butter and Honey Uncrustables

They go down real quick. I once at 5 boxes in one day. The honey explodes in your mouth like nothing I’ve ever felt! When your tongue isn’t drowning in honey delight, your tastebuds will be dancing from the super sweet peanut butter! Peanut Butter and Honey Uncrustables make me a better man!

4. Publix’s Sweet, Salty and Chewy Trail Mix

This snack will blow your ass to the high heavens. It was voted as “Best New Snack For JBird” back in 2020. It’s quickly jumped into my Top 5 Favorite Snacks of All Time! I get butterflies when I know I have multiple containers in my pantry. If Publix was a human, I’d love to hug them for bringing this wonderful snack into my life!

3. Nutter Butter Sandwich Cookies

Nutter Butter Sandwich Cookies make my heart dance with great delight! I love to dip them in milk and just see what happens. The peanut butter in the middle will make you want to do a peanut butter moonwalk. It’s that good! They now offer a Nutter Butter with even more butter! How awesome is that? I often said to myself that if ever met a woman who smelled like Nutter Butter, I’d but a ring on it (onion ring). Nutter Butter is like that long loft friend who loves you and who would never abandon you! God Bless you Nutter Butter! You make the earth a better planet!

2. Bud’s Chicken and Seafood Corn Fritters

Yes, I endorse Buds so people may think I’m just kissing their ass by putting them on my list! I’m not! I’m speaking from the heart here! I grew up on this place and I LOVE Bud’s Corn Fritters! The reason why I ended up landing the Buds endorsement was because I always expressed my true love for them. Their corn fritters not only are nostalgic for me but they taste so damn amazing! Pair them with any of The Bud’s Chicken and Seafood sauces for the optimal corn fritter experience!

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

There’s a reason why Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite candy on Halloween! It’s because Reese’s are amazing! You can do a lot with this legendary peanut butter cup. My Mom use to melt the cups and then pour them all over Lay’s Potato Chips. This made a young JBird very happy! Fat Kevin from the KVJ Show has been quoted saying that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups was his favorite too! We hear Fat Kevin and we miss you! Melted, frozen, sucked or licked! It doesn’t matter how you eat your Reese’s Cup! It will be delicious regardless!

Thank you for spending time with me and my snack thoughts. Don’t forget to go out and live your best snack life! Life is short my friends. Eat a pizza.

I love you all and BIGFOOT IS REAL

Sincerely,