Jbird’s Fair Food Review

Jbird & Virginia went to opening weekend to try all the different fair food to let you know what is a hit and what is a miss.

From best to worst:

Corn on the Cobb (A) – This was the best thing I had at the fair. Just corn on the cob with many seasonings.

Dill Pickle Pizza (B+) – Pizza will sliced dill pickles on it. It also had a cheesy cream sauce.

Wisconsin Cheese (B+) – This is basically fried cheese!

Cotton Candy (B) – Just good ole fashion cotton candy!

Red Velvet Funnel Cake (C-) – Deep fried velvet cake batter.

Lemonade (D) – Not the best and very expensive.