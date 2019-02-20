Jbird Playing A Fake Boyfriend (02-19-2019) Jbird’s niece has a friend who is in need of a date for a wedding and wants Jbird to be her fake boyfriend. Have you ever had a #FakeDate ? #KVJShow #KVJTV SHARE RELATED CONTENT Harvard Heart Study: Jbird Tries Push-up (02-19-2019) KVJ And Due South Brewing Company Present- The Full Gorilla IPA Makeup or Break up: Dating Contracts (02-18-2019) Shock Collar Spelling Bee with Dennys (02-18-2019) Top 5 Videos of the Week! KVJ Full Gorilla Beer Release (02-15-19)