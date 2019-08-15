JAY-Z plays coy about Rihanna Super Bowl halftime rumors

ABC/Lou Rocco

Will Rihanna be the next Super Bowl halftime show?

Now that JAY-Z plays a direct hand in organizing the event as part of his just-announced deal with the NFL, he’s letting us know he has big plans for the big game, which is set for Feb 2, 2020 in Miami.

An ET reporter asked the "99 Problems" artist if he's considering acts with ties to Miami, like Pitbull or Jennifer Lopez. Based on his "Not in those terms” answer, that's probably a 'no.'

He added that only hiring artists with ties to each respective city would spark a trend and he doesn’t “want to be running into that problem.” For example: the 2021 NFL championship game takes place in Tampa and he has “no idea who’s from there.”

But when pressed about Rihanna, Hova became rather coy, responding, “You have to ask her. That’s a tough question.”

Rihanna famously rejected headlining the Super Bowl halftime show last year in support of Colin Kaepernick. The gig eventually went to Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Outkast’s Big Boi.

As previously reported, JAY-Z has been enlisted by the NFL to oversee the league's new live music entertainment offerings, as well as its social activism campaign. Under the new partnership, the rap mogul will serve as a "live music entertainment strategist," which will involve consulting on the Super Bowl halftime show and recruiting top-tier talent to perform at league events.

