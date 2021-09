Jay Leno is back on TV on Fox’s syndicated reboot of “You Bet Your Life.”

Leno hosts the game, which was previously made famous by Groucho Marx. Former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks is Leno’s sidekick. The new series airs between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in most areas and Leno says it is intended to be a “light-hearted distraction.”

When it comes to late night television – were you Camp Leno or Camp Letterman?