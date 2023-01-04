Jax reveals “attainable” goals for 2023, says “hopefully” she’ll release an album

ABC/John Argueta

Jax certainly started off 2023 on a high note: Not only did she perform on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, her boyfriend popped the question and now they’re engaged. But the “Victoria’s Secret” singer has a few other goals for 2023 — though none of them, as she puts it, are “too grandiose.”

“An attainable one would be to hydrate, and I think I’m gonna try to sleep better and sleep through the night,” Jax told ABC Audio. “That’s it. I only set realistic ones these days, because the ones that I’ve tried to set that were too grandiose, I’ve always screwed up … halfway through January.”

On the professional side, though, might we expect an album from the TikTok star in 2023?

“I hope so. I’d love to release an album,” Jax told ABC Audio. She laughed, “I have enough songs for an album and then some, because I can’t decide on what I want to put out, just ’cause every time I’m in a mood, I just write songs, so hopefully.”

While we wait for that, “Victoria’s Secret” is still going strong and Jax has released several other singles that you can check out, like “Ring Pop,” “Like My Father” and “U Love U,” which features JVKE.

