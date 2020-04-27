Jason Mraz's fans can't believe "Look for the Good" wasn't written about the pandemic

Jen Rosenstein

Jen RosensteinThe title track of Jason Mraz's upcoming album, "Look for the Good," is about finding the silver lining in every situation -- but it so perfectly captures our current moment that Jason says fans can't believe that he actually wrote it in 2019.

"The most popular question is, 'Did you write this now or did you write this last year? The timing of it is so perfect,'" Jason tells ABC Audio. "But I don't want to take advantage of this situation. I'm happy that I can be present in this situation and eventually...employ the whole band so that we can go out and celebrate surviving this situation."

"But the reaction from the fans is just, 'Thank you' and ...'This is the kind of thing I need to hear right now.'"

Someone else who appreciates the song's message? New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who's chosen "Look for the Good" to be the theme for New York's Food for Heroes campaign -- Jason says it's an "honor."

"Those in the health care industry are working overtime and they don't have great access to the cafeterias and the restaurants that they normally do," Jason explains. "So the Food for Heroes campaign...will provide up to two hot meals a day per every $20 that's donated."

And speaking of food, Jason says he appreciates the fact that being under lockdown means that he now has time to work on his organic home farm, where he grows coffee and avocados.

"I love it, because I would probably be in New York right now or I'd be getting ready to go international...to talk about the record, and this allows me to do both," he says. "Still be a recording artist, but then also join the farm team...which is a labor of love."

