Jason Mraz to perform musical with San Diego arts education groups

Jason Mraz is giving back to the arts community in his hometown of San Diego.

The singer will be performing a new musical featuring his own songs, with the help of local arts education non-profit groups including Banding Together, Malashock Dance and transcenDANCE. The musical, called SHINE, will have two special shows at Spreckels Theatre on February 15 and 16 of next year.

“Each of these organizations was chosen because of their commitment to inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality,” Jason says in a statement. “I am humbled to provide my songs as a framework for them to express their unique points of view.”

He adds, “By shining a light on these programs serving our local community’s youth, I want to underscore the importance of access to arts programming for all children in all communities -- no matter their gender, race, ability level, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status. Every child should have the opportunity to find their voice through the arts.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. PT on JasonMraz.com.

