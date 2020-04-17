Jason Mraz releases new album's optimistic, uplifting title track, "Look for the Good"

Jen Rosenstein

Jason Mraz has released the title track for his new album, which will be out June 19.

The upbeat reggae-flavored track is called "Look for the Good," and it's full of Jason's signature optimism and positivity.

"Look for the good in everything/Look for the people who will set your soul free," Jason sings. "It always seems impossible until it's done/Look for the good in everyone."

“I never imagined a year ago when I wrote this album how timely its message would be,” Jason says in a statement. "Regardless of a pandemic, people around the globe need constant hope. Period. I believe that can be self-generated by seeing good in everything, especially in the midst of tragedy and fear."

Jason adds, "My hope with this album is that it inspires others to look at these dark times and witness the good that human beings are doing for their families and for each other."

"To look for the good is to practice gratitude. For me, I am grateful for the technologies that allow me to record and share my musical thoughts and grateful to the ears and hearts that feel them.”

Look for the Good the album is heavily influenced by reggae music and features a guest appearance by Jamaican icon Sister Carol, as well as, oddly, actress Tiffany Haddish. The album's now available for pre-order.

On Monday, Jason will appear live from his farm in California on NBC's Today show, and that night, he'll be a guest judge on ABC's new music-focused Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

On Wednesday, Jason will be a part of Earth Day Live, a three-day star-studded live stream event marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Here's the track list for Look for the Good:

"Look For The Good"

"Make Love"

"My Kind"

"Good Old Daze"

"You Do You" (feat. Tiffany Haddish)

"Wise Woman"

"Take the Music"

"Time Out" (feat. Sister Carol)

"DJ FM AM JJASON"

"Hearing Double"

"The Minute I Heard of Love"

"Gratitude"

