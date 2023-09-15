Jason Kelce addresses rumors about brother Travis and Taylor Swift

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating, Travis’ brother doesn’t know anything about it.

After Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, beat the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, Jason did a post-game interview on TNF Nightcap, where co-host Tony Gonzalez asked Jason if the rumors about Travis and Taylor are true.

“I’ve seen these rumors…I cannot comment,” Jason said. He added, “Every since [his E! reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life, so I don’t really know what’s going on there. So yeah, I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens … with whoever he ends up with!”

In July, Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, told his brother that he was disappointed that he didn’t get to meet Taylor in person ahead of the Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour, revealing that he’d made a friendship bracelet for her with his “number” on it. It’s not clear if he meant his phone number or his jersey number.

Neither Travis nor Taylor’s reps have commented on the rumors, but if we’re going by her exes, Taylor seems to prefer British guys. In addition to her ex Joe Alwyn, who’s British, she’s also reportedly dated Brits Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles, and allegedly had a fling with The 1975‘s singer Matty Healy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.