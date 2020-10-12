Jason Derulo tops chart for the first time in 11 years — thanks to some help from BTS

Got a top-10 hit that you haven’t quite managed to get to number one yet? Get BTS involved.

“Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat),” Jason Derulo‘s hit collaboration with Jawsh 685, has been hanging around the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 for a bit, but thanks to a remix featuring the superstar K-Pop group, released on October 2, the song’s now blasted from number eight to the top of the chart.

This is Jason’s second career number one, following his debut single, “Whatcha Say,” back in 2009. That means he’s waited 11 years and 11 months to score a second chart-topper.

Coincidentally, “Savage Love” is the 1,111th song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, BTS now has two Billboard number-one hits under their collective belts, after “Dynamite,” which is currently sitting at number two. They’re the first group to have the number-one and number-two songs on the chart simultaneously since 2009, when Black Eyed Peas did it with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.”

A couple weeks ago, the original version of “Savage Love” topped Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart, which measures airplay. That made Jason the first solo artist to top that chart in the 2000s, the 2010s and the 2020s.

By Andrea Dresdale

