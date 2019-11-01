Jason Derulo to release '2SIDES (Side 1)' on November 8

Warner Records

Warner RecordsJason Derulo is ready to release new music.

The singer has announced his next project 2SIDES, will be split into two parts representing the duality of his personality. 2SIDES (Side 1) will arrive on November 8, while the second release is due early next year.

Jason released a teaser for part one of the collection on Instagram, which was filmed in Africa. The EP will be his first project since 2015’s Everything Is 4.

After his new music drops, Jason will make his big-screen debut in the movie musical Cats, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba. The film comes out on December 20.

Here is the 2SIDES (Side 1) track list:

"F It Up"

"Talk About Us" [feat. Stefflon Don]

"Best Friend"

"Talk With Your Body"

"Be the One"

"Diamonds Are Forever"

