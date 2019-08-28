Jason Derulo to host first Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboNext month, Jason Derulo will be hosting and performing at the first-ever Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"I'm honored to be hosting the first Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi!" Jason says in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "We've got a thrilling show planned, and I can’t wait to be on stage celebrating with the kids."

The event will take place on September 20 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Meanwhile, Jason also released a new single this week, called “Too Hot.” The late summer jam proclaims it’s “too hot for clothes” -- sung to the melody of the 1992 Chaka Demus & Pliers dancehall song “Murder She Wrote.”

