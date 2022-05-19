Jason Derulo teams with Kodak Black for new song “Slidin'”

Martin Depict

Jason Derulo has a new song — and of course, he has a new TikTok dance to go with it.

Jason’s teamed up with “Super Gremlin” rapper Kodak Black — who is also a Floridian with Haitian roots — for a summery floor-filler called “Slidin.'” And yes, the song does feature Jason doing his signature “Jason Derulo” thing in the beginning.

Jason’s also released a TikTok compilation of fans showing off their dance moves to the song. There’s an official dance as well — dubbed “the new electric slide” — which Jason shows off on Instagram. He posted an invitation Wednesday for fans to submit their dance videos in hopes of being cast in the song’s official music video.

“‘Slidin’ is right on time, feeling exactly like a much-needed summer vacation,” says Jason in a statement.

No word on whether “Slidin'” is a standalone single or is a preview of a new album.

(Video features uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.