Jason Derulo teams with Adam Levine for new song, "Lifestyle"

Jason Derulo had a great 2020.  Not only did he top the charts with his song “Savage Love,” but he also became the most-followed artist on TikTok.  Now he’s kicking off 2021 with something very unexpected: a collaboration with Adam Levine.

Jason posted the artwork for the new song on Instagram and captioned it, “I’m excited to announce ‘Lifestyle’ ft @adamlevine is available for Presave now. Welcome to the New era.

Jason posted a snippet of the song on TikTok a few days ago, though not Adam’s part.  Adam’s band Maroon 5 has been quiet lately: Last year, they released one single, “Nobody’s Love,” and celebrated a billion streams of their 2019 song “Memories.”

It’s not clear what Jason means by “New era.”  He hasn’t released a full-length album since 2015, and he said last year that he’s enjoying not having a record deal at the moment, because it gives him the freedom to do whatever he wants.

By Andrea Dresdale
