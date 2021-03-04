Jason Derulo teaming with Marvel for comic book series

Jason Derulo: singer, songwriter, dancer, TikTok star and now…superhero?

American Songwriter reports that Jason recently partnered with Marvel for a series of comic books about Uzo, a superhero character he created and has featured on TikTok and YouTube. The comic should debut later in 2021 or in early 2022, reports American Songwriter, along with a line of action figures.

Jason’s also working on a film about Uzo, whose superpowers appear to be beating the snot out of muggers and robbers while cracking jokes and showing off his dance moves.

Thanks to his new record deal with Atlantic, Jason also plans to release a new album, which will be his first since 2015. His current single is his collab with Adam Levine, “Lifestyle.”

By Andrea Dresdale

