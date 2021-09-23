Jason Derulo splits with girlfriend just four months after welcoming son

ABC News/Frame Grab

Just four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have broken up.

The couple started dating in March of 2020, and Jena has been a constant presence in Jason’s TikTok videos. The two welcomed son Jason King on May 8.

On Twitter today, Jason wrote, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.“

Jason and Jena have the same birthday — September 21 — and People captured an Instagram post Jenna put up Wednesday showing the two marking the occasion in Aspen, Colorado — a post she later deleted.

“Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” Jena wrote about Jason in the post. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys.”

She continued, “I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”

Although she deleted that post, her Insta is still filled with pics of Jason. And Jena is still on Jason’s Instagram as well.

