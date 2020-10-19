Jason Derulo spends $112K on drinks to celebrate "Savage Love" hitting #1

Last week, Jason Derulo topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in 11 years with his “Savage Love” remix featuring BTS and Jawsh 685. Now we know how he celebrated.

Jason revealed that after he found out the news that his song went to number one, he treated everyone in the trendy L.A. restaurant Catch to free drinks.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, the singer shows off the bill — which totaled an eye-popping $112,742.30.

“In celebration of ‘Savage Love’ going to number one on the Billboard charts, cheers to everyone in the building!” Jason tells the restaurant while raising a shot glass.

The song marks Jason’s second career number one, following his debut single, “Whatcha Say,” back in 2009.

By Andrea Tuccillo

