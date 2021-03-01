Jason Derulo signs to Atlantic Records, gears up for "most exciting era of my career"

Last year, after he parted ways with Warner Bros., his record label since 2009, Jason Derulo released several singles on different record labels. Now, though, he’s found a permanent home at Atlantic Records.

Jason’s latest hit “Lifestyle,” featuring Adam Levine, was released through Jason’s own Future History label, which has now partnered with Atlantic as part of the deal.

In a statement, Jason says, “For this next phase of my career finding a 50/50 partner and owning my masters was important to me, and the fact that Atlantic understood my vision from a creative and business perspective makes this a perfect match,” says Jason in a statement.

He adds, “I couldn’t be more excited to have found a home. I’m gearing up for the most exciting era of my career.”

“Lifestyle” is the follow-up to Jason’s 2020 hits “Savage Love” and “Take You Dancing.”

By Andrea Dresdale

