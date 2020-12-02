Jason Derulo named top celeb on TikTok in 2020

ABC News/Frame Grab

Jason Derulo had an amazing year, thanks to TikTok.

The video sharing app revealed its best of 2020 lists and Jason tops a couple of them. The singer — who has over 40 million followers on the platform — was named the top celeb on TikTok, while his collaboration with Jawsh 685, “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat),” was the top song on TikTok.

Lizzo and Charlie Puth also made the list of top TikTok celebs at numbers three and four, respectively.

The top songs list also included Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, featuring Beyoncé, as well as “WAP,” her collab with Cardi B. “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Supalonely” by Benee made the top 10 as well.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.