Jason Derulo, JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dior, Lewis Capaldi to sing on 'The Voice' finale

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.

As usual, the season finale of The Voice will be a star-studded extravaganza.

Taking place December 15, the two-hour show will feature performances by Jason Derulo, Lewis Capaldi, 24KGoldn and Iann Dior, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Keith Urban, and Dan + Shay.

The finale will also feature performances by The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend, who will do a holiday performance of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” featuring the top 20 contestants.

Jason Derulo will do a medley of his hits “Take You Dancing” and “Savage Love,” while JP and Julia will sing their Grammy-nominated tune “If the World Was Ending.” Julia was a mentor on The Voice earlier this season.

Lewis Capaldi will sing “Before You Go,” and Lauren Daigle will perform “You Say.” 24KGoldn and Iann Dior will do their multi-week number-one “Mood,” and Dan + Shay will sing “Take You Home for Christmas.”

Nelly is also on the bill, performing his single “Lil Bit,” featuring Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard. And Keith Urban will sing his duet with Pink, “One Too Many,” though it doesn’t appear as though Pink will join him.

The whole thing goes down Tuesday, December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

By Andrea Dresdale

