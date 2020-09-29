Jason Derulo is officially the first solo artist to top 'Billboard''s Pop Songs chart across the '00s, '10s and '20s

ABC News

Jason Derulo has become the first and, so far, the only solo artist to top the Billboard Pop Songs chart across the 2000s, the 2010s and now the 2020s.

Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed- Siren Beat)” jumped to the top of the pop chart this week, officially cementing him in the Billboard history books. He previously topped the chart with 2009’s “Whatcha Say,” 2010’s “In My Head,” 2014’s “Talk Dirty ft. 2 Chainz” and 2015’s “Want to Want Me.”

However, while he is the first solo act to hit that milestone, he isn’t the first musical act overall to accomplish sending songs to number one across three consecutive decades.

Maroon 5 beat Derulo to the punch earlier this year when the Adam Levine-fronted band, who first appeared on the chart in 2004, sent “Memories” to number one in February.

Still, Derulo is overjoyed by the fact that he’s the first solo artist to achieve this feat believes he accomplished it by constantly challenging himself to evolve and experiment with his art.

“It’s important to reinvent yourself as much as possible, otherwise people just get tired of it,” he told Billboard. “I’ve tried everything under the sun at least three times.”

Besides music, the 31-year-old has also taken on the side hustle of becoming a TikTok star.

Derulo’s zany and hysterical antics have gone viral many times over , from him pretending to lose his front teeth from eating corn on the cob to finding Pokemon in his pool. He’s also teamed up with a variety of famous faces, such as Will Smith and Zack King, while amassing 34 million followers and racking up hundreds of millions of views.

