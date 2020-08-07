Jason Derulo doing virtual concert tonight, says it'd be a "sad day" if Trump bans TikTok

The news that President Trump has signed an executive order banning TikTok — unless it finds an American company to purchase its U.S. business — has struck fear into the heart of the platform’s biggest stars. But one of them, Jason Derulo, isn’t too bothered at the moment.

“I don’t believe that will be the case, honestly, but that would be a sad day for a lot of people, including myself,” Jason told Page Six about the threat. “I just have a lot of fun on the app, so it would be pretty sad, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

In response to Trump’s claim that TikTok is being used by China to threaten our national security, Jason notes, “I think a lot of people tap our phones, so you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. I’ll say, ‘Man, I should really shave,’ and it’ll be like, ‘Here’s our new shaver.’”

In the meantime, the “Savage Love” singer is performing tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET as part of Anheuser-Busch’s virtual International Beer Day Festival, which will stream on the Anheuser-Busch YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Action Bronson, Prince Royce, Priyanka Chopra and celebrity chefs are also part of the event, which starts at 6 p.m. ET and will promote brands like Bud Light, Bon V!V spiked seltzer, Stella Artois and Michelob ULTRA.

“We just all need content and things to do,” Jason tells Page Six, adding, “I gathered all my guys together and I think we created a show that will be really cool to watch.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.