Jason Derulo debuts new track "Take You Dancing," along with new TikTok dance

Atlantic Records

Jason Derulo is ready to “Take You Dancing.”

The singer — and bonafide TikTok star — has released his new Latin-inspired innuendo-filled song today, accompanied by an official TikTok dance video.

“In these times, we all need a song that’s going to uplift us,” Jason says in a statement. “Hopefully ‘Take You Dancing’ can be a light in these trying days.”

An official music video for the track is expected to drop in the coming weeks. On Friday, Jason is set to perform on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series.

Jason currently has over 30 million followers on TikTok and is one of the platform’s top 20 superstars. He’s the most popular active platinum-selling musician across the entire platform.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.