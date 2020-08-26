Jason Derulo debuting official "Take You Dancing" video Thursday

David Strbik

After releasing a TikTok dance video for his latest single “Take You Dancing,” Jason Derulo is gearing up to debut the official music video for the track.

The video will have its YouTube premiere Thursday at 11:30am PT/2:30pm ET.

Jason’s previous dance video, released last month, now has over 16 million views on YouTube and has inspired over 177,000 videos on TikTok.

Ahead of the new video’s release, Jason will be guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Tuccillo

