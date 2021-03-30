Jason Derulo and girlfriend reveal gender of their unborn baby

With the help of some fireworks, Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes revealed that the baby they’re expecting is a boy.

On Instagram, Jason posted footage showing him and Jena each predicting what the sex of the baby would be — he says boy, she says girl — before going down to the pool at their hotel in the Bahamas and joining traditionally dressed dancers for some fun.

Then, we see footage of fireworks exploding over the pool…and they’re blue, causing Jason to pump his fist and shout, “It’s a boooooy!”

“Thank you to @bahamarresorts for throwing us a special gender reveal for the family,” Jena wrote on her Instagram.



Sources tell Page Six that the party was a private event, attended only by the couple’s close friends and family. The couple traveled to the Bahamas via private jet and have been paddle boarding, kayaking and hanging out at the pool.

By Andrea Dresdale

