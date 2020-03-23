Jared Leto Had No Idea Coronavirus Was Going On!

Actor Jared Leto took to social media to share that he had been in total isolation from the outside world during a 12-day meditation trip in the desert, and had “no idea what was happening outside the facility” amid the current coronavirus climate. Imagine that!

He wrote “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”