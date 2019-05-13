Janet Jackson's "Metamorphosis" adds three more dates ahead of launch this Friday

Live Nation/Park MGM

Live Nation/Park MGMJanet Jackson's upcoming Las Vegas residency hasn't started yet, but it's already a hit. The iconic singer has added three more dates, due to demand.

Metamorphosis opens this Friday, May 17 at Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Originally, the performances for this year ended August 10, but now August 14, 16 and 17 have been added.

Members of Janet's fan club get first crack at the tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. The general public can get them starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Metamorphosis is described as a show that, "peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global icon." The show will include hits and deep cuts, as well as "electrifying visuals" and "explosive dance numbers." There will also be a 30th anniversary celebration of the album Rhythm Nation.

There are a limited number of tickets still available for these previously announced dates:

May 2019: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July 2019: 24, 26, 27, 31

August 2019: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

Adult Contemporary / Oldies, CHR / Hot AC, Urban, International

10:35 AM

