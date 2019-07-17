Janet Jackson to reissue more of her classic albums on vinyl next week

A&M/Virgin/UME

A&M/Virgin/UME

Janet Jackson is taking full Control of her vinyl legacy.

Wednesday, it was announced that the recent Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductee is set to reissue five more of her groundbreaking albums on vinyl. Following the release on vinyl of 1986’s Control, next week sees the release of 1987’s Control: The Remixes, 1989’s Rhythm Nation 1814, 1993’s janet., 1997’s The Velvet Rope, and 2001’s All for You.

This in-depth catalog reissue is designed to reinforces Jackson's legacy "as a singular visionary creative artist" and "inherent instinct for fusing together a variety of musical styles," according to her record label.

With the exception of Control, which has already been released, all of the records are due to arrive on July 26 to coincide with the launch of the second set of dates of Jackson’s Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency.

Some will be available in different colors, or as picture discs. You can pre-order the global star's reissued vinyl catalog via Jackson's dedicated website.

Janet's Metamorphosis returns to Las Vegas for 18 more performances, starting July 24-31, and continuing August 2-17, at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

In addition to her Vegas dates, last month, the singer made her debut at the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival, and also appeared at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.