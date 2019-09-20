Janet Jackson releases 'Rhythm Nation' remix mini-albums, 90 tracks in all

A&M/UMe

Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson's iconic album Rhythm Nation 1814. If you want to celebrate that milestone by taking a deep dive into the album's songs, here's some good news.

Today, Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes hit digital platforms for the first time. The digital-only reissues are made up of nine mini-albums that were originally released during 1989-1990 on 12-inch and 7-inch vinyl, CD singles and CD maxi-singles.

There are 90 tracks in all, including three non-album tracks that were previously only available on rare single releases: "The Skin Game," "You Need Me," and "The 1814 Megamix."

The album songs that received the remixes include "Escapade," "Black Cat," "Miss You Much," "Come Back To Me," "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "Alright," "State of the World" and the title track.

Among the remixers and producers on the tracks: Shep Pettibone, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Jellybean Johnson, Junior Vasquez, CJ Mackintosh and David Dorrell.

Janet will celebrate Rhythm Nation's 30th birthday tomorrow, Saturday, at her concert in San Francisco; at a bunch of shows in Australia and New Zealand November 8-17, and at two shows in Hawaii on November 20 and 21.

