Jane Lynch + Cyndi Lauper = MAGIC For Netflix!

Jane Lynch dropped a surprise on us over the weekend.

While talking to reporters after winning a Creative Arts Emmy, Lynch mentioned that she had a comedy in the works for Netflix featuring Cyndi Lauper.

Lynch said, “We’re our ages now. I’m almost 60, and she’s 65. We’re looking for our next act and we haven’t had children.”

When pressed about what the show would be about, Lynch said, “It’s a Golden Girls for today.”

Lynch said they are still looking for some major cast members. Who else would you choose to be on the show?

