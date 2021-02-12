Jamie Spears to remain co-conservator over daughter Britney Spears’ estate

Rich Fury/Getty Images

A judge on Thursday overruled Jamie Spears’ objections to an order establishing Bessemer Trust Co., a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California, as a co-conservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate, according to Variety.

At the same time, the judge also denied Britney’s request to remove her father entirely from the conservatorship.

Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, in a statement to ABC News, says, “The Probate Court’s rulings today show the court’s confidence in our client Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust to manage the conservatorship of Ms. Spears’ estate together.”

“My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter. The Probate Court is highly experienced in these matters and takes them very seriously,” added the statement.

Thoreen insists her client “has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court.”

Additional court dates have been set for March 17 and April 27.

The hearing comes nearly a week after the release of The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears unauthorized documentary scrutinizing the conservatorship, which premiered on FX and Hulu. The documentary features #FreeBritney activists who claim the probate court has kept Spears under legal restraints against her will.

Meanwhile, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, briefly joined a virtual “Free Britney” rally Thursday on Zoom, attended by over 1,000 people, according to The New York Post.

Jamie Lynn reportedly joined the online show of support for Britney for about 10 minutes, to the delight of attendees.

