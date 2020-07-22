Jamie Lynn Spears says she doesn't owe the #FreeBritney movement any information about her sister

Jamie Lynn Spears is not one to mess with when it comes to her big sister Britney Spears.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old reposted tweets from public figures like Nina Parker, Halsey, Maren Morris, and Kevin McHale and praised them for speaking out about the intricacies of dealing with mental illness.

Although most commenters applauded Jamie for sharing the message with her two million Instagram followers, she also received some criticism for the post due to the #FreeBritney movement, which has fans concerned for the well-being of Britney who is under a conservatorship ran by their father, Jamie Spears, since 2008.

A critic wrote, “How about your sister’s OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don’t you speak on that?” to which, the Zoey 101 alum clapped back, “You have no right to assume anything about my sister.”

“I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” she continued. “She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

When pressed by another fan to “speak out and clarify all these assumptions” about Britney, Jamie lectured, “I would never speak out just to clarify things to the public, when the person it pertains to does not want that to happen.”

“I’d rather take all the hate, then speak about someone [sic]elses personal matter, that they want to keep private,” She defiantly concluded.

By Danielle Long

