Jamie Lee Curtis Discovers The Key To A Woman’s Happiness!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 04: Host Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While I LOVE her idea and would like to put it into effect immediately, I’m just not good at putting on make up without a mirror!

Jamie Lee told “Good Housekeeping” quote, “I don’t know if men wake up, look in the mirror and hate themselves. Most women do. So . . . I don’t look in the mirror.