Jamie Lee Curtis Discovers The Key To A Woman’s Happiness!

While I LOVE her idea and would like to put it into effect immediately, I’m just not good at putting on make up without a mirror!
Jamie Lee told “Good Housekeeping” quote, “I don’t know if men wake up, look in the mirror and hate themselves. Most women do. So . . . I don’t look in the mirror.
WHAT!?!?! Doesn’t look into a mirror?!?!!? Like ever?
She went on to say – “I’m not going to look the same as I used to, and I don’t want to be confronted by that every day! When I get out of the shower, I have a choice: I can dry myself off looking in the mirror, or I can dry myself off with my back to it.
“I turn my back to the mirror, and I feel great!”
I LOVE JAMIE! Would you try it? Maybe over the weekend? Just don’t look in a mirror for a few days and see how it makes you feel!