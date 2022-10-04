James Madison’s Virginia estate wants Lizzo to perform there: “Lizzo brought history to life”

ABC

Lizzo continues to make waves for playing James Madison‘s crystal flute. The caretakers of the former president’s Virginia home have invited her to perform on the historic grounds.

Billboard received a statement from James Madison’s Montpelier confirming they want Lizzo to visit them.

“The talented and classically-trained Lizzo brought history to life last week when she played President James Madison’s crystal flute at a packed arena in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read. It continued, “The three-time Grammy Award winner’s songs exemplify how music is a universal language that brings people together. Whatever genre, music helps people connect, express emotions, and create deep, lasting bonds.”

The spokesperson of James Madison’s Montpelier added, “As Lizzo continues her concert tour in the coming weeks, we’re crossing our fingers that she would consider adding a stop at James Madison’s Montpelier, once home to Madison, father of the U.S. Constitution.”

As previously reported, Lizzo, a classically trained flutist, played the historic relic during last week’s show in Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena. The singer proclaimed she is the first and only person to ever play the crystal flute, which was gifted to Madison by French aristocrat Claude Laurent in 1813 in celebration of his second inauguration.

The flute is owned by the Library of Congress, who loaned the flute out to Lizzo. They also let her perform in their Reading Room, making her the first and only person to ever perform there.

James Madison’s Montpelier advertises itself as the “Presidential home, memorial to the Enslaved Community, and museum of American history.”

