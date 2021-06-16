James Corden and Ariana Grande declare “No Lockdowns Anymore” with full-blown musical number

Terence Patrick/CBS Â©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

James Corden envisioned a world where COVID-19 has successfully been eradicated and tapped Ariana Grande to “celebrate the end of mass lockdowns” for the full-blown Broadway-style number.

The two kicked off Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show to sing “No Lockdowns Anymore,” a parody on the Hairspray musical opening number “Good Morning Baltimore.” The duo openly roamed the city streets and delighted in the things they once took for granted — like getting a haircut or sweating it out at the gym.

Also, to assist with the musical number was original Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur, of whom Ari teased prior to the skit.

While Corden relishes in being able to drink bottomless mimosas at brunch and no longer having his temperature taken at the door of every institution he visits, Grande jokes about being able to “get drunk and get matching tattoos” again.

However, the two agree that the one downside of the world opening back up is that “traffic is so much worse than before.”

The song ends on a plea for those eligible to get the vaccine so that everyone can be “free.”

