James Bay to perform on IG Live today at 2 p.m. ET in support of WHO

Courtesy James Bay/Republic RecordsJames Bay is the latest artist who'll be hitting Instagram Live to perform as part of Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome concert series.

Today at 2 p.m. ET, James will perform on his Instagram, @JamesBayMusic, to raise awareness of and support the World Health Organization. In a video, he says, "I'm gonna be playing some of my songs, doing my best to remember all the words -- I know I should know them!"

"I'm gonna be taking some requests, maybe, even," he continues. "I'll do my best to remember the words to those songs as well, but I can't guarantee I will!"

In addition to tonight's concert, James has also been giving guitar lessons on Instagram Live Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. So far, he's taught fans how to play his hits "Let It Go" and "Hold Back the River."

