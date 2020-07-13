James Bay to perform livestream concert benefiting Save Our Venues campaign

JP Boardman

After releasing his new single “Chew on My Heart” last week, James Bay is gearing up to play a livestreamed mini-concert this week in support of U.K. music venues affected by COVID-19.

James will perform a 45-minute set live from London, which will air worldwide on his YouTube page Thursday, July 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The stream will include direct donation links to Save Our Venues, a campaign that aims to protect U.K. grassroots music venues at risk of permanent closure due to the pandemic.

“Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist,” James says in a statement. “We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.”

He continues, “They are as important for the artist as they are for the countless visitors and of course the dedicated staff that devote themselves to running those rooms like clockwork. Venues offer a joy, an escape and a magic you just don’t experience through a screen or even through a stereo speaker. At all costs, we must save our venues.”

If you miss the livestream, the video will be available afterward to watch on James’ YouTube channel.

By Andrea Tuccillo

