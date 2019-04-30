James Bay to kick off season 13 of "Live from the Artists Den"

Emily Hope

Emily HopeJames Bay will be kicking off a new season of Live from the Artists Den, the long-running series featuring musicians performing in unique settings across the country.

The singer will perform an exclusive concert for season 13 of the series, which will be taped from a secret venue in New York on Sunday, May 12 and air on PBS at a later date.

In addition to performing live, James will participate in an intimate, moderated Q&A session.

Artists Den events are free and invitation-only. For the chance to be randomly selected for the audience, fans can join the Artists Den mailing list at ArtistsDen.com/Join.

Past performers on Live from the Artists Den include John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

