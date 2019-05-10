James Bay releases surprise EP, "Oh My Messy Mind"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsJames Bay surprised fans on Friday by releasing his new EP, Oh My Messy Mind.

The four-song collection features new single “Bad,” the previously released Julia Michaels duet “Peer Pressure,” and two tracks co-written by Ryan Tedder called “Break My Heart Right” and “Rescue.”

In a statement, James explains the inspiration behind the EP and its title.

“I regularly write things down in a stream of consciousness to empty my head,” he says. “Oh My Messy Mind is a line I wrote on a particularly dark day a little while ago. It seemed to reflect a weight that I felt I was carrying at the time, and that comes back now and again.”

He adds, “The songwriting that followed was me looking for a release. With ‘Bad’ and the other songs on the EP I wanted to be honest about some of my own stories and other stories I was being pulled into. ‘Bad’ is a breakup song -- it’s just not my breakup.”

In addition, James has lined up a series of live appearances to celebrate the EP’s release. On May 12, he’ll tape an episode of PBS’ The Artists Den, then he’ll perform “Bad” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 13 and on the Today show on May 16.

Also on May 16, he’ll perform for Chase customers in NYC as part of the Chase Sound Check Event Series.

