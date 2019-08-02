James Bay releases Amazon exclusive cover of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsThe song has been covered many times before, and now it’s James Bay’s turn to put his own acoustic spin on it. The British singer-songwriter has released his rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” co-written by Carole King and originally recorded by The Shirelles in 1960.

“Carole King’s Tapestry is one of my biggest influences as a songwriter,” James says in a statement. “The whole album is a masterclass in great, timeless songwriting. ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ has always had a particularly strong effect on me.”

He adds, “From the famous Shirelles rendition to a favorite and more recent Amy Winehouse version, to Carole King’s own great recording; the earnest, intimate lyrics and beautiful melody never fails to move and inspire me.”

The song is available to stream or purchase as an Amazon Original on Amazon Music. On Alexa-enabled devices, customers can also say, “Alexa play the Amazon Original by James Bay,” to hear it.

James is currently opening for Ed Sheeran on his European tour. Tonight, they play Hanover, Germany.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.