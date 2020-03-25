James Bay offering guitar lessons on Instagram Live

Courtesy Republic Records

Courtesy Republic RecordsHave some extra time on your hands to learn a new skill while self-quarantining at home? James Bay is here to help.

Starting today, the singer will be offering guitar lessons on Instagram Live.

“I’ve been thinking about how I might be able to share something with you on Instagram Live,” James wrote. “You may not know that when I was 18 I was a guitar teacher! So, let’s get learning!”

Bay added, “I’ll be sharing some guitar tutorials over the next few weeks. Gonna start with some of my songs and see where it all goes. First lesson TODAY (Wed 25th March) at 5pm UK time! Come and join in :).”

For all of us watching in the U.S., that’s 1:00 p.m. ET.

