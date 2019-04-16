James Bay joins Julia Michaels live onstage & on TV for "Peer Pressure" duet

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.Within 24 hours, James Bay and Julia Michaels teamed up to perform live for fans and then for a TV audience.

James was a surprise guest Monday night during Julia's set at L.A.'s Staples Center, where she was opening for Pink on her current tour. The two sang their new duet "Peer Pressure." Then, Tuesday, James and Julia appeared together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, to sing the song on TV for the first time.

"Peer Pressure," co-written by James and Julia, came out February 22.

In between her dates opening for Pink, Julia is also doing headline shows as part of her own Inner Monologue Tour, which wraps up May 6 in Madison, WI.

Starting May 24, James will open shows for Ed Sheeran on Ed's European stadium tour.

