James Bay is in love and wants everyone to know on new song, "Chew on My Heart"

James Bay is opening himself up to love on his new single, “Chew on My Heart.”

The upbeat track, released Thursday, was inspired by James’ relationship with his girlfriend and marks a new era of music for him as he gives fans a glimpse into his personal life for the first time.

“‘Chew on My Heart’ is a great example of releasing something positive about myself publicly for the first time,” James says in a statement. “It’s an outpouring of love, and that’s a huge theme across this new music.”

“When I come home from tour, I burst through the door and throw my arms around my girl, and she’ll just say, ‘Okay, relax, cool,’” he laughs. “It’s cheesy, but I wrote it from that perspective. It’s the opposite of being guarded.”

James adds that his upcoming music is “a bit of a tribute to the 13-year journey my girlfriend and I have been on.” He explains they were friends before getting into a relationship and calls her “the coolest person in the world.”

James’ last collection of music was the 2019 EP, Oh My Messy Mind.

Throughout lockdown, James kept busy by giving fans guitar lessons on Instagram Live. He’s taught songs including “Let It Go,” “Hold Back the River,” “Us” and more.

By Andrea Tuccillo

