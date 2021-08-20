James Bay, Alesso and Marshmello go “Chasing Stars” in EDM bop

10:22PM/Astralwerks

James Bay, Alesso and Marshmello are “Chasing Stars” in their dreamy collaboration.

The EDM-infused bop finds lead singer James reflecting on a lost love, reliving the memories of “chasing stars across county lines” and affirming that it’s “better to have had than not at all.” The heartfelt lyrics are elevated by the cinematic production efforts from EDM producer Marshmello and Swedish DJ Alesso.

“@Alesso and @marshmellomusic came to me with the idea for this song and I had a great time working on it with them and everyone involved. I’m so excited for you to hear it now!” James professes on Twitter.

“Chasing Stars” follows the release of Marshmello and Alesso’s latest albums, Shockwave and Progresso Vol. 2, respectively.

